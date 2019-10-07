Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson get cozy during movie night

Washington: Days after singer Miley Cyrus confirmed the news of her involvement with rapper Cody Simpson, the duo was seen having a good time during a movie night recently. The rapper took to Instagram Story to share a glimpse of his cosy movie night with the singer.

Apparently, the two were watching one of Miley`s beloved movies, `Blue Hawaii`, which stars Elvis Presley. "More today than yesterday," Simpson captioned his black-and-white video clip. The video shows Miley leaning on his shoulder and singing along to `Ku-U-I-Po.` In 2017, the `Slide Away` singer had shared her love for the classic film and had also revealed that Elvis inspired her `Younger` album. That same year, she paid homage to the legendary singer with her fashion choices, reported E! News.

The news of their romantic movie night comes only a day after the rapper showed off some major PDA with his leading lady. On Saturday morning, the rapper shared an Instagram Story of him planting a big kiss on Miley`s head.