Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus: There are good men out there, you've got to find them

She also said that she had to be gay because she thought all guys were evil.

Los Angeles: Singer Miley Cyrus took what seems like an obvious swipe at the estranged husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, during an Instagram live stream on Sunday.

"There are good people out there that just happen to have d**ks. I've only ever met one, and he's on this live," she said, referring to musician Cody Simpson.

She also said that she had to be gay because she thought all guys were evil.

"There are good men out there, guys, don't give up. You don't have to be gay, there are good people with d**ks out there, you've just got to find them. You've got to find a d**k that's not a d**k, you know. I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it's not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have d**ks. I've only ever met one, and he's on this live," she added.

The pop singer came forward about her romance with Simpson on October 4, just two months after announcing her separation from Liam in August.

Cyrus, who has dated both men and women in the past, enjoyed a brief romance with Kaitlynn Carter, 31, after splitting with Liam.

 

