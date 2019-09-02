close

Milind Soman

Milind Soman wishes 'superwife' Ankita Konwar on her 28th birthday

Mumbai: Model-actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has wished his "superwife" Ankita Konwar as she turned 28 on Monday.

Milind and Ankita tied the knot in 2018. Their relationship raised eyebrows because he is over 20 years older than her. 

The 53-year-old model on Monday shared a photograph on Instagram, which shows the couple kissing. 

"Jambo people! What an amazingly beautiful 28th birthday for my 'superwife' Ankita and what a way to begin your 29th year, reaching Uhuru peak, at 19,341ft, the highest point of Mt Kilimanjaro, the roof of Africa! And, I think, one of the first Assamese women to do so. So proud of you sweetheart," he wrote alongside the image. 

Milind says Ankita will "inspire many more! I wish you always greater heights, greater love, greater happiness."

 

