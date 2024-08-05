Modern Love In India: From Monogamy Myths To Polyamory Power Moves

Love & encounters in the 21st century are no longer a fairytale: It's a complex, ever-evolving landscape shaped by age, gender, and societal shifts. happn, the real-life dating app that turns chance encounters into connections, spills the tea on what modern Indian daters want. From the carefree chaos of Gen Z to the seasoned wisdom of millennials, we're diving deep into the hearts and minds of India’s lovebirds.

Monogamy: A Fading Ideal?

The results from happn survey show that singles have decided to skip traditional fairy tales. While a whopping 53% of Gen Z-ers are still clinging to the idea of monogamy, this number plummets to 35% for those aged 36 and up. Ladies seem to be leading the charge for relationship diversity, with only 17% of women over 36 sticking to the traditional one-person playbook, compared to 37% of men.

Polyamory, Hypergamy, and Open Relationships: Love and Encounters Are Redefined

Who says love has to be limited? Polyamory is slowly gaining popularity, especially with women. 13% of Gen Z women and 11% of older women are embracing the idea of multiple partners. And for those in their prime (26-35), open relationships are becoming the new norm, with 19% of both men & women giving it a go.

LDRs: A Test of Love or a Deal-Breaker?

Long-distance relationships (LDRs) are the ultimate test of love. Gen Z on happn is optimistic, with 64% believing in the power of long-distance. However, millennials are more sceptical, with only 46% of 26-35-year-olds and 54% of 36+ feeling hopeful. Women seem to be more optimistic than men, with 71% of Gen Z and 75% of 26-35-year-old women believing in LDR magic, compared to 64% and 45% of men respectively. Interestingly, this pattern changes for 36 years and above, with men (56%) being more hopeful than women (28%).

Marriage: Still a Dream or a Dying Institution?

Gen Z, you're still dreamers, with 82% of women and 76% of men believing in the power of "I do." But for millennial men, it's a different story, with 30% seeing marriage as a thing of the past. Family approval used to be a deal-breaker, but not anymore. Younger generations are breaking free from parental pressure, with women (71% women in 18-25, 56% women in 26-35, 56% women in 36+) still valuing family opinion more than men. Overall, the trend is leaning towards choosing love over family ties with 31% happn singles declaring they are looking for serious relationships on the application.

Priorities: Love, Lust, or Logic?

When it comes to the perfect partner, Gen Z women prioritise emotional connection (80%), but this desire seems to cool with age. Men prioritise physical attraction and shared interests, with the emphasis on physical appearance decreasing with age ).

So, there you have it – a glimpse into the wonderful world of modern dating in India. While societal norms continue to shift, one thing remains constant: the pursuit of genuine connection. As the dating landscape transforms, it's essential to embrace openness, respect, and authenticity in your relationships. happn is here to help navigate this exciting new world by offering a platform where these connections can flourish, providing opportunities to turn chance encounters into meaningful relationships.