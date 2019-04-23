close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage's wife of four 4 days Erika Koike ready to divorce, asks for spousal support

She also wants him to pay for her legal fees.

Nicolas Cage&#039;s wife of four 4 days Erika Koike ready to divorce, asks for spousal support
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: Nicolas Cage's wife of four days, Erika Koike, has agreed to divorce but wants the veteran star to pay spousal support. 

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Koike has claimed she missed out on job opportunities due to her relationship with Cage and that her reputation has been hurt by his allegations. 

She also wants him to pay for her legal fees.

The duo tied the knot on March 23 after applying for a marriage license the same day. Just after four days, Cage, 55, filed for an annulment.

Cage stated in his annulment request that he and his new wife Koike, a makeup artiste, had been "drinking to the point of intoxication" before getting hitched, and that he "lacked understanding" of what was happening.

An attorney for the actor has not responded yet. 

 

Tags:
Nicolas CageNicolas Cage's wifeErika KoikeErika Koike divorcenicolas cage divorce
Next
Story

Love is tying shoelaces: Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja show how

Must Watch

PT16M21S

Taal Thok Ke: Why Opposition doesn't want Sadhvi Pragya to contest election?