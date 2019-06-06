close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tulsi Kumar

Nothing more fulfilling than being mother: Tulsi Kumar

She understands the struggle of new mothers and losing post-pregnancy weight. 

Nothing more fulfilling than being mother: Tulsi Kumar
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Singer Tulsi Kumar says there is nothing more fulfilling than being a mother, but it comes with some challenges.

The "Tu laung main elaichi" hitmaker became a mother to a boy in December 2017.

She understands the struggle of new mothers and losing post-pregnancy weight. In an industry where looks are generally as important as talent, it was imperative for her to get back in shape. 

"There is nothing more fulfilling than being a mother. But it does come with challenges - one of them being the extra weight that one carries well past the baby's arrival," Tulsi said in a statement.

"Yes, that has been my struggle too and something that most mothers will relate to. Today, nearly a year and a half later I want to share that I have managed to climb this mountain with some success. My motherhood inspired me to do this. And to all the mothers, you can do this as well," she added.

 

Tags:
Tulsi Kumartulsi kumar songsmother
Next
Story

Kim Kardashian West's daughter North makes sure little brother Saint rocks his first Sunday Service

Must Watch

PT6M40S

News50: Watch top news headlines of the day