On Raksha Bandhan, this adorable pic of Taimur and Inaaya will brighten up your day

New Delhi: If you were looking forward to see the cute pictures of cousins Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Raksha Bandhan, we have you sorted. Soha Ali Khan just treated us to a picture of them and with an adorable message on behalf of Inaaya to Taimur.

Taimur is currently in London with his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor while Inaaya is in Mumbai with her parents Soha and Kunal Kemmu.

"I know there will be times when I will drive you round the bend, but I know you will always have my back #happyrakshabandhan #timandinni," Soha posted with a picture of them riding a toy car. The photo appears to be taken in London, where Soha and Kunal had briefly joined Kareena and Saif for the summer break.

So cute!

In 2018, Taimur and Inaaya celebrated Rakhi with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim (Saif's children with Amrita Singh). Pictures from the ceremony were shared by Soha and Sara on Instagram and went crazy viral in just no time.

Meanwhile, Soha also posted a picture of Inaaya celebrating Independence Day by holding the national flag.

"The children are our future. Let's work towards a happier, safer, and more equitable one for them. Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind. #happyindepenceday #jaihind," Soha wrote.

Happy Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day, everyone!