Orlando Bloom keen on starting family with Katy Perry

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Orlando Bloom is keen to start a family with singer Katy Perry.

In an interview with Man About Town magazine, the "Carnival Row" star voiced his desire to "have more kids" with his singer fiancee. He is already a proud father to an 8-year-old son, named Flynn, whom he shared with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Bloom said: "I really want to enjoy family and friends, my beautiful son, and have more kids. I want to make sure when I embark on that, it's with my heart full and very clear about the reality of what that means, as opposed to some romantic idea of that it means to be in a relationship."

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor opened up about his changing perspective on love and relationships.

"I think when you're younger, we've all been sold this Hollywood idea of love and relationships, marriage and kids," he said.

"Actually what it really takes is communication and compromise... So, life looks like somebody who's willing to communicate and find joy in the simple and small moments."

Bloom got engaged to Perry after he popped the question on Valentine's Day 2019.

The couple has reportedly planned to wed sometime after the "Roar" hitmaker completed a series of concerts in Los Angeles and Chicago set for December 6-7. Additionally, a source informed HollywoodLife that the pair is "looking to have a small intimate wedding with very close family and friends and most importantly have it be fun."