Finding the perfect engagement or wedding ring for your partner is an exciting and meaningful step in your relationship journey. However, determining the correct ring size can be a tricky endeavor, especially if you want to keep it a surprise.

Fear not; there are clever ways to discreetly find out your partner's ring size.

5 Tips to Find Right Size For Your Partner's Ring

Here are five tips to help you in this quest.

1. Borrow a Ring

One of the most reliable ways to find out your partner's ring size is by borrowing a ring they wear on the ring finger of the right hand. Ensure that you choose a ring they regularly wear to maintain accuracy. Take it to a jeweler, and they can measure the size for you. If borrowing the ring is too conspicuous, you can make an impression of the inside of the ring on a bar of soap or a soft clay-like material.

2. Ask Their Friends or Family

Trusted friends or family members can be your allies in this mission. Approach someone close to your partner and ask if they know their ring size or if they can subtly find out without arousing suspicion. Be sure to emphasize that it's a surprise and needs to remain confidential.

3. Use Paper or String

If borrowing a ring is not an option and you don't want to involve others, a simple DIY method can work. Cut a strip of paper or string and wrap it around your partner's finger while they're sleeping or distracted. Mark where it meets and measure the length. Jewelers can use this measurement to determine the ring size.

4. Compare Hands

Pay attention to your partner's hands during a casual moment, like holding hands. Take note of their fingers' size in relation to yours. You can subtly compare by pretending to hold their hand or playfully trying on their rings on your own fingers. This comparison can give you a rough estimate of their ring size.

5. Consult a Professional Jeweler

If all else fails or you're unsure about the accuracy of your measurements, visit a jeweler and seek their guidance. They are experienced in accurately measuring ring sizes and can offer helpful advice on finding the right fit based on the information you provide.

In conclusion, finding your partner's ring size secretly requires a bit of creativity and subtlety. Remember to prioritize keeping it a surprise and maintaining the element of mystery.

Whether it's borrowing a ring, seeking assistance from friends and family, using DIY methods, comparing hands, or consulting a jeweler, these tips will help you on your quest to choose the perfect ring for your special someone.

Good luck on this exciting journey toward forever!