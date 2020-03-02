हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta to hubby: Love you to the moon and back

Preity Zinta on Saturday night took to Instagram, where she shared an adorable photograph of herself along with Gene Goodenough.

Preity Zinta to hubby: Love you to the moon and back

Mumbai: Preity Zinta and her "patiparmeshwar" Gene Goodenough have completed four years of a blissful marriage. The actress says that it has been four years and it still feels like "yesterday".

Preity on Saturday night took to Instagram, where she shared an adorable photograph of herself along with Gene.

"Happy Anniversary my darling?? It's been 4 years and it still feels like yesterday. Love you to the moon and back. #Patiparmeshwar #leapyearanniversary #ting," she captioned the image.

Preity married Gene Goodenough in February 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. Goodenough is Senior Vice-President for Finance at NLine Energy, a US-based hydroelectric power company.

 

Tags:
Preity ZintaGene Goodenoughpreity zinta anniversary
Next
Story

Ben Affleck explains importance of being respectful to Jennifer Garner

Must Watch

PT18M4S

Zee News Exclusively speaks to martyr Ankit Shamra's brother Ankur Sharma