Priyanka on having the same ex-boyfriend as Kareena: Shahid was not a point of contention

New Delhi: The friend-turned-foes of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra brought the curtains down on the seventh season of Karan Johar's popular talk show.

It was one of the most anticipated episodes of the season owing to a not so pleasant equation the actresses have shared in the past. Interestingly, their war of words too erupted on Karan's show.

Addressing the elephant in the room, Karan raised the topic of a common ex-boyfriend, Shahid Kapoor. To which Priyanka quipped, "Actually, that was not a point of contention. It was the only point of commonality." Kareena chimed in, "Yeah, exactly."

During the episode, Karan also revealed that Shahid-Kareena went on a trip to Bali with Priyanka and her friends. While Priyanka danced the night away at a club in Bali, Kareena blissfully slept in her hotel room.

'You were a different person back then, " Priyanka told Kareena when she asked whether she accompanied her to the club. To which, Karan reminded Bebo how she had turned into a vegetarian and followed the path of spiritualism when she was in a relationship with Shahid.

However, Priyanka denied embracing vegetarianism when she dated Shahid. Kareena, who has always maintained a dignified silence about Shahid Kapoor, was at ease when she spoke about him. While Priyanka, who has never admitted to dating him, did not accept it this time either.

Coincidentally, the episode featuring Bebo and PeeCee was aired just a day ahead of Sasha's birthday. The superstar turned a year older on February 25.

Earlier, when Sasha appeared on the show, Karan asked him about the memory of an ex he would like to erase from his mind. Shahid said, "See, my relationship with Kareena was longer and with Priyanka, it was shorter. I think the man that I am today is because of all the experiences that I’ve had. So I wouldn’t want to delete any of the memories. It’s taught me a lot."

Even when Karan asked Shahid, who among Kareena and Priyanka he thinks is more talented as an actor, he gave a balanced answer. He said, " “I think the more talented actor is Kareena. I think the more hardworking and committed actor is Priyanka."

Sasha had a four-year-long relationship with Kareena and they broke up in 2007. He dated Priyanka post his break-up with Bebo but that too didn't last for long. He has not shared screen space with Bebo and PeeCee ever since.