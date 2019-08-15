Raksha Bandhan 2019: Amitabh Bachchan posts precious pics of Abhishek and Shweta

New Delhi: On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, megastar Amitabh Bachchan delighted in followers on Twitter with adorable pictures of his children Abhishek and Shweta from their childhood days.

In one of the photos, Shweta, as a little girl, is seen sitting on a scooter and Abhishek, as a baby, is cradled in Big B's arms. The other photo features Jaya Bachchan in the frame too.

"Raksha Bandhan .. the love of the sister .. the protection of the brother .. the strong bond everlasting and sincere .. रक्षाबंधन! बहन का स्नेह; भाई की सुरक्षा; ये बंधन पवित्र, निरंतर, निश्चल," Amitabh Bachchan wrote in the caption.

Shweta and Abhishek are Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's only two children. Shweta is two years elder to Abhishek. She is an author and also the co-owner of ashion label MxS. Shweta is married to industrialist Nikhil Nanda and the couple is parents to Navya Naveli and Agastya.

Abhishek is an actor and is married to actress Aishwarya Rai. They have a daughter named Aaradhya.

This year, India is celebrating Raksha Bandhan on Independence Day (August 15). Celebrations are taking place across the country with full fervour. Social media is flooded with posts on the special occasions.