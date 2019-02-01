Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's PDA in this video is hard to miss-Watch

New Delhi: From being the most enviable boyfriend Ranveer Singh has now become the ideal husband. The hyperactive star, who is over the moon after his lavish wedding with Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone, gave us major husband goals recently. Ranveer, like a dutiful husband, wiped the dust off DP's pant and gave her a peck on the cheek while the paparazzi captured their adorable moment.

Check out the video here:

Deepika and Ranveer entered matrimony on November 14, 20,18 at the picturesque locale of Lake Como, Italy. The couple shared their wedding pictures on social media and fans couldn't stop gushing over how adorbs they looked together.

Love blossomed between Deepika and Ranveer on sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela'

On the work front, Deepika is all set to start the shooting of Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapak'. Ranveer, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of 'Gully Boy'. The Zoya Akhtar directorial also features Alia Bhatt in the lead role and has generated the right amount of buzz with its posters trending the social media.

Ranveer will also start work on '83' and 'Takht' this year.