Rohman Shawl shares a picture of Sushmita Sen, says her smile makes the world stop and stare

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are the most-talked-about couple in the tinsel town. The social media is filled with their loved-up pictures and mushy posts for each other.

Recently, Rohman took to his Insta stories to share a picture of Sushmita and used a Bruno Mars song to caption it. He wrote, "The way she smiles, the whole world stops and stares for a while."

Earlier in an Instagram post, Rohman revealed that Sushmita likes his hair messy. He wrote, "

“Rohman, i like your hair when it’s not made up and you let it loose !! Come stand here & let me show you what i mean”.

And then this is what she clicked !!

@sushmitasen47 Its the way you see me jaan & i love how it makes me look...& feel!!!

*bows down*

#love #photooftheday #mygfrocks

A lovestruck Sushmita announced her relationship with Rohman in 2018. Since then the couple is spotted together in almost every event. Their social media handle reeks of their whirlwind romance. The couple is rumoured to tie the knot later this year

The actress enjoys a massive fan base is quite active on social media. She is a single mother to two beautiful girls—Renee and Alisah.

The actress was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film. It had an ensemble star cast with the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Sushmita Sen, Paresh Rawal, Kangana Ranaut, Neetu Chandra and Sunil Shetty.