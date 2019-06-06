Shahid Kapoor could never do long distance relationships

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor says he could never do long distance relationships.

Shahid, actress Kiara Advani and other team members of "Kabir Singh" hosted a press meet with fans and the media here on Thursday for the launch of the song "Mere Sohneya" from their film.

During the fun interaction with fans, he was asked to give advice on long-distance relationships.

"I could never do long distance relationships. I mean, what's the point? I have always felt like... if I am in love with someone, I would want to share as much time as I can with her…but there are people who have done it," Shahid, now married to Mira, replied.

"I have friends who managed to get through it, they have gotten married and they are really happy, so there are difficult phases one needs to get through in long distance relationships, and I was really bad with it," he added.

"Kabir Singh" is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster "Arjun Reddy", which starred Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Kiara, who plays the leading lady in the film, said: "The most beautiful thing about the love story is that it is a campus love story and it starts in college. All of us have been in relationships, in love and had our first crush when we were in school or college.

"Our (Shahid and Kiara's) dynamic is senior and junior, pretty much like we are in this industry. Kabir is a senior in the college, so he is protective, sweet, caring, senior sort of a boyfriend. That is the equation we share in the film," she added.

"Kabir Singh" is directed by Sandeep Vanga. It is produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series and is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 21.