Camila Cabello

Singer Camila Cabello ends relationship with Matthew Hussey

This year Camila and Hussey made their relationship official when they attended Vanity Fair`s Oscars after-party together.

Washington: Singer Camila Cabello who recently released a new song 'Senorita' with Shawn Mendes has called it quits with coach boyfriend, Matthew Hussey. The couple broke up after more than a year of dating. They started their relationship post meeting on the set of `Today` in February 2018, reported People. 

This year Camila and Hussey made their relationship official when they attended Vanity Fair`s Oscars after-party together.

The `Havana` singer previously talked about her relationship with Hussey and said, "He`s so similar to me...In person, we`re just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I`ve ever been in my life.""Basically, there`s the me that I really am, on the inside, which is the nerdy one -- the kind of introverted, shy one -- and then there's the sexy, overly confident one, doing great dance moves and being super sassy," she added.

After the 2015 hit `I Know What You Did Last Summer`, `Senorita` is Camila and Shawns`s second project together.

 

Tags:
Camila CabelloMatthew HusseyHollywood
