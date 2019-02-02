Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl participates as Alisah's father in race-Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and model Rohman Shawl are madly in love. The two had announced their relationship on social media on the actress's birthday in November 2018. Sushmita, recently, shared an endearing video of Rohman competing in a race on Alisah's sports day as her father.

She captioned it, “What a MAN!!! Better yet, THAT’S MY MAN!!! @rohmanshawl wins the #100mtsgold (by a mile) for Alisah in the father’s race!!! what a day I am having!!!! Thank you maa @pritam_shikhare for capturing this moment & the cheering of course!! I AM SOOOOOOO HAPPY & PROUD of my little shona & my Rooh!!! #sharing #happyfeelings#pride #alisah #sportsday I love you guys!!!!”

Rohman not only participated in the race but also won a gold medal for Sushmita's daughter.

Sushmita shared another video and shared that she saw Rohman tear up for the first time, as he cheered for Alisah. She captioned the video, “ALISAHHHHHH #100mts by a MARGIN!!! First time I saw @rohmanshawl with tears in his eyes, as he yelled & yelled her name to the finish line!!!! awwwww!!!! SOOOOOO PROUD OF YOU ALISAH!!! #munchkin #sportsday#killingit I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Rohman is seen in all the important occasions of Sushmita's life but we aren't too share if the two are considering marriage anytime soon. A few days ago, Sush had shared a cryptic post that read,“Whoever invented marriage was creepy as hell. Like I love you so much I’m gonna get the government involved so you can’t leave.”