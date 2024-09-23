Swipe Right To Love: How Dating Apps Are Shaping Gen Z Relationships

In the recent decade, online dating apps have taken over the role of connecting hearts, dethroning their traditional counterpart- chance encounters. This is especially true for the new generation- GenZ. Dating apps are shaping the way these young Indians maneuver romance and relationships. The GenZ- born between the mid-1990s and 2012- has grown up in a time dominated and influenced by the internet and digital communication. Compared to its predecessors, GenZ is more tech-savvy and tech-dependent; while seeking romance, they look at the world through the virtually rose-tinted lens of dating apps.

Here are some roles and impacts of the apps in Gen Z as shared by Ravi Mittal, Founder & CEO of QuackQuack-

Convenience-

Online dating apps allow GenZ to connect with people from anywhere; all they need is a smartphone, and love, friendship, and genuine companionship are at their fingertips. That's the unparalleled accessibility and convenience dating apps offer, which can never be challenged by traditional dating methods, which are time-consuming and require physical presence. In a consumer study by India's most downloaded dating app, QuackQuack, 38% of daters between the ages of 18 and 25 expressed dating apps are the most efficient way of meeting like-minded people and perfectly aligned with the generation's fast-paced lifestyle.

Wider pool-

Dating apps offer a wider pool of people, helping people expand their social circle beyond geographical and cultural barriers. GenZ daters are seen connecting with people across the country and from different social backgrounds and cultural upbringings. They are more open and inclined to diverse interactions. Dating apps make for the perfect platform for such experiences. This also broadens their intellectual horizon, helping them garner newer perspectives and adding to personal growth.

Control-

GenZ believes in being in control of their life and important life decisions. Dating apps empower their will by giving them authority over their dating experience. Users can set their preferences and finely comb through people to find the most compatible match. Additionally, they can do it at their own pace, away from the prying eyes of society. This sense of control is specifically appealing to the younger generation of daters who desire individuality and autonomy. Dating apps also offer features such as showing interest in a person by liking their profile or sending the first message, allowing daters to take the lead in their romantic endeavor and effectively break gender roles.

The rise of slow dating-

Dating apps allowed people to find love and commit at their own pace. When compared to the previous generation of daters and dating trends, the slow dating concept has gained relatively higher traction among GenZ daters. Coming from the "instant gratification" era, this is considered a huge step, and online dating has played an important part in this development. This generation of daters is prioritizing quality over quantity, which is only possible on virtual dating apps where they can take their time getting to know a potential partner before nose-diving into a relationship.

Focus on mental health-

This 2024, the primary dating trends seen in online dating platforms are all centered on mental health. Many dating apps promote mental health well-being through regular prompts like suggesting to take regular breaks, not rush into a relationship, constantly reminding that a match is not a commitment, and also educating daters on the importance of rejection and how it does not always have to be a negative experience.

Redefining communication-

The GenZ prefer text-based communication and dating apps have taken that to a newer level. They have introduced new ways to communicate- through actions such as liking a profile, visiting a profile, and more- interacting and expressing emotions are no longer limited to words either. Where words fall short, emojis and GIFs come in handy. These also let people showcase their creativity, wit, and humorous side, allowing spontaneity in the relationship.

Enhanced safety-

When talking about dating apps, safety is the first thing that pops into people's minds. In a survey, 67% of women from across India, voted for dating apps as the safest mode of dating. Young users are protected from harassment, bullying, and inappropriate behavior, which can usually not be controlled while connecting with people IRL. Thorough profile verifications and the option to report give users a heightened sense of safety, permitting them to focus on building connections rather than worrying about their security.

Identity exploration-

Dating apps with their infinite options, stringent privacy rules, and non-judgmental environment, offer young individuals to safely explore their identities. GenZ finds it extremely helpful in understanding their preferences in a partner, their deal-breakers, and their desire for commitment or unpreparedness for the same. It has a big impact on their minds and the health of their relationships- a sorted dater has a greater shot at a successful relationship, which directly affects their mental well-being.