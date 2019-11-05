close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria opens up on dating Kareena Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Kareena Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain, has finally opened up about her equation.

Tara Sutaria opens up on dating Kareena Kapoor&#039;s cousin Aadar Jain

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Kareena Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain, has finally opened up about her equation.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Tara revealed she likes being with Aadar. “Well, we really enjoy each other’s company, " Tara said

“It’s important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants. We met for the first time last Diwali and have a lot of mutual friends,” she told the daily.

Tara made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' and was earlier rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra, who starred in the first instalment of the film. On 'Koffee With Karan 6', Tara's SOTY 2 co-star Tiger Shroff had hinted about the actress's budding romance with one of the 'former students'. However, both Sidharth and Tara denied his claims.

On a related note, Sidharth and Tara will be sharing screen space for the first time in Milap Zaveri's 'Marjaavaan'. The film's trailer has piqued the audience's interest.

'Marjaavaan' will hit the screens on November 15

Tags:
Tara SutariaAadar JainKareena KapoorRanbir Kapoor
Next
Story

Kate Beckinsale's marriage offer to Ian McKellen 'still stands'

Must Watch

PT9M24S

Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik speaks on Police protest