Tara Sutaria opens up on dating Kareena Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Kareena Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain, has finally opened up about her equation.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Tara revealed she likes being with Aadar. “Well, we really enjoy each other’s company, " Tara said

“It’s important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants. We met for the first time last Diwali and have a lot of mutual friends,” she told the daily.

Tara made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' and was earlier rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra, who starred in the first instalment of the film. On 'Koffee With Karan 6', Tara's SOTY 2 co-star Tiger Shroff had hinted about the actress's budding romance with one of the 'former students'. However, both Sidharth and Tara denied his claims.

On a related note, Sidharth and Tara will be sharing screen space for the first time in Milap Zaveri's 'Marjaavaan'. The film's trailer has piqued the audience's interest.

'Marjaavaan' will hit the screens on November 15