This BTS video of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma from Indian Sports Honours Awards reeks of fairytale love- Watch

New Delhi: The best of both worlds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are truly match made in heaven. Their pictures prove that the couple is perfect in every aspect.

The duo recently attended the Indian sports honour award ceremony. Anushka, who looked straight out of a fairytale in the event, has shared a BTS video and a few breathtaking features featuring her hubby dearest, Virat Kohli.

In the pictures, Virat looks dapper in a black suit while his wife, Anushka is seen donning a feathered crop top and trendy black trousers.

Earlier, sharing his excitement about the second edition of the coveted award ceremony, Virat took to Instagram and wrote, "Glad to be back for the 2nd edition of @indiansportshonours . A good initiative to honour those who won laurels for the country and encourage those who will be the future of Indian sports. #BlueRising @cornerstonesport @rpsggroup @vkfofficial