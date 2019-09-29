close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

This BTS video of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma from Indian Sports Honours Awards reeks of fairytale love- Watch

The best of both worlds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are truly match made in heaven. Their pictures prove that the couple is perfect in every aspect.

This BTS video of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma from Indian Sports Honours Awards reeks of fairytale love- Watch

New Delhi: The best of both worlds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are truly match made in heaven. Their pictures prove that the couple is perfect in every aspect.

The duo recently attended the Indian sports honour award ceremony. Anushka, who looked straight out of a fairytale in the event, has shared a BTS video and a few breathtaking features featuring her hubby dearest, Virat Kohli. 

In the pictures, Virat looks dapper in a black suit while his wife, Anushka is seen donning a feathered crop top and trendy black trousers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@indiansportshonours

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 @indiansportshonours

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Earlier, sharing his excitement about the second edition of the coveted award ceremony, Virat took to Instagram and wrote, "Glad to be back for the 2nd edition of @indiansportshonours . A good initiative to honour those who won laurels for the country and encourage those who will be the future of Indian sports. #BlueRising @cornerstonesport @rpsggroup @vkfofficial

Tags:
Virat KohliAnushka SharmaIndian Sports Honours
Next
Story

Rohman Shawl shares a picture of Sushmita Sen, says her smile makes the world stop and stare

Must Watch

PT9M29S

Surgical strike: 'Gallantry saga' memorable even after 26, 304 hours