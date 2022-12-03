Toxic relationship: Identify the red flags; when is it time to quit an abusive relationship?

Dating tips: Abuse by intimate partners is a very common condition that affects people of all sexes, races, and ages. It's never simple to end a significant relationship. It's considerably more challenging when you've been physically threatened, isolated from your loved ones and friends, psychologically drained, and deprived of your finances.

You can be confused, uncertain, scared, and torn while you choose whether to stay or leave. Maybe you're still holding out hope that things will get better or you're worried about your partner's reaction if they find out you're trying to leave.

Signs of an abusive relationship

It's not always simple to anticipate at the start of a relationship if a partner will turn abusive, as possessive and controlling behaviour may arise and become more evident as a relationship progresses.

But there are several red flags and abusive patterns to watch out for. Your partner might be abusive in more ways than you know if they:

1. Isolate your from your family and loved ones (friends/ kids).

2. Constantly doubting your whereabouts- Where you are? What you're doing?

3. Gaslight you or manipulate you to facilitate their own emotions and feelings.

4. Showcasing intense feelings and behaviour- possessive and obsessive nature.

5. Being physically, emotionally or sexually violent or abusive.

6. Does not take responsibility or admit their fault.

7. Stern control over your finances and may abuse authority over kids (if any).

Things to remember

- You are not at fault.

- You deserve to be treated with respect.

- The abuse is not happening because of you.

- You are not alone and there is help/support available.

- You are not the cause of your partner's abusive behaviour- physical, emotional or mental.

