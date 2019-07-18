close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushmita Sen

We fit: Sushmita Sen posts 'family selfie' with beau Rohman Shawl

Sushmita shared the photograph on Instagram on Thursday. In the image, everyone can be seen colour coordinated in yellow.

We fit: Sushmita Sen posts &#039;family selfie&#039; with beau Rohman Shawl

Yerevan: Actress Sushmita Sen, who is currently vacationing in Armenia, has shared a "family selfie" along with her daughters Renee and Alisah and beau Roman Shawl.

Sushmita shared the photograph on Instagram on Thursday. In the image, everyone can be seen colour coordinated in yellow.

She captioned it: "Why so serious jaan meri Rohman Shawl. Brilliant group effort for this family selfie we fit. Love you guys."

Sushmita was crowned Miss India in 1994 and she later won the Miss Universe 1994 contest at the age of 18. 

She made her acting debut with the Hindi film "Dastak" in 1996. And later starred in films including "Sirf Tum", "Biwi No.1", "Main Hoon Na" and "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?".

 

Tags:
Sushmita SenRohman ShawlBollywood
Next
Story

Michael Sheen expecting baby with girlfriend Anna Lundberg

Must Watch

PT7M31S

Karnataka floor test: Before crucial trust vote, Kumaraswamy targets BJP