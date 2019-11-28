हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Relief for Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa as top court extends his term by six months

Pakistan's top court granted a six-month extension to the term of the country`s Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday, after initially blocking a three-year extension of his tenure.

Relief for Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa as top court extends his term by six months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's top court granted a six-month extension to the term of the country`s Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday, after initially blocking a three-year extension of his tenure.

"We leave this matter to Parliament to make law regarding this," Pakistan Supreme Court's Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said while delivering the verdict.

Live TV

The order was passed by a three-member bench, comprising CJP Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Mian Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah.

The bench announced the much-anticipated verdict after being assured by the government that Parliament will pass legislation within six months.

According to the brief order, the federal government "has presented this court with a recent summary approved by the president on the advice of the prime minister along with a notification dated 28.11.2019 which shows that General Qamar Javed Bajwa has been appointed as COAS under Article 243(4)(b) of the Constitution with effect from 28.11.2019".

"The current appointment of General Qamar Javed Bajwa as COAS shall be subject to the said legislation and shall continue for a period of six months from today, whereafter the new legislation shall determine his tenure and other terms and conditions of service," the court order said.

In a surprise ruling on Tuesday, the Supreme Court suspended the decision to extend, approved by the government in August, citing a series of irregularities and ordering the government and the army to produce legal provisions and detailed arguments on the reasoning behind the move.

Tags:
PakistanSupreme CourtArmy chief Qamar Javed Bajwa
Next
Story

At least 16 dead after bus skids off road in Nepal's Arghakhanchi

Must Watch

PT7M58S

Zee Breaking: Sadhvi Pragya removed from Defence ministry panel