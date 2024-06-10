SA vs BAN 21st Match T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch South Africa vs Bangladesh, 21st Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

The clash between two Group D sides South Africa and Bangladesh is all set to take place on Monday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium at 8PM IST in New York City. The match will see two big names in the cricket world go against each other in the 21st group stage match of the 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup. The focus during the game will also be on the pitch which has come under much criticism due to its unpredictable nature. It has proved to be a low scoring pitch so far and the uneven bounce on the surface has caused safety concerns for the batters.

Both South Africa and Bangladesh are coming off wins in their previous games and it will be interesting to watch who will take the points in this game. The game will also feature some big names in the cricket world from both sides such as David Miller, Kagiso Rabada and Shakib Al Hassan. South Africa currently sit at the top of the table and the result could mean either South Africa further extend their dominance on Group D or Bangladesh take the top spot from the Proteas.

Here Are All The Live Streaming Details Of South Africa vs Bangladesh

When Is The 21st Match Between South Africa and Bangladesh?

The match between South Africa and Bangladesh will be played on 10th June 2024.

When Will The 21st Match Between South Africa and Bangladesh Begin?

The match will start at 8pm IST.

Where is the 21st Match Between South Africa and Bangladesh Taking Place?

The match between South Africa and Bangladesh will be played in the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Where To Watch The Live Broadcast Of The South Africa vs Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2024?

The South Africa vs Bangladesh 21st match in T20 World Cup 2024 will be broadcast on Star Sports.

How To Watch The Live-Streaming Of The South Africa vs Bangladesh 21st Match in T20 World Cup 2024?

The South Africa vs Bangladesh 21st match in T20 World Cup 2024 can be live-streamed on Hotstar.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Full Squads

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan.