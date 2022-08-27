In India, thousands of farmers, throughout the country are switching over to organic farming. In the study, an attempt is made to examine organic farming as an alternative agricultural system in the country. The cause of organic farming has been taken by a number of NGOs in different states and many state governments have drafted policies for promoting it.

Organic brands have begun to emerge from every direction. The culture of organic farming may be getting hyped today there’s one company, that had envisioned the same back in the year 1993 - Ambrosia Organic Farm based in Goa, founded by David Gower, a man passionate about farming and Indian culture. He and his wife, Michaela Kelemen, moved from the United Kingdom to Goa in hopes to settle here and yield organic crops.

In 2008, David handed over Ambrosia to Janardan Khorate. Ever since the handover, Janardan Khorate - popular as Saladbaba - took Ambrosia Organic Farm to new heights, taking its valuation from 10 lakhs to 40 crores. Furthermore, many believe that India didn’t have an organic farm until 2003. However, Ambrosia Organic Farm was established in 1993 and had substantial time to spread the word and build its loyal customer base throughout Goa and across the globe.

To provide education to all farmers’ children, Ambrosia Organic Farm forwards 20% of its profit for their education. In addition, Saladbaba advocates empowering farmers and educating them about organic farming. Hence the tagline ‘Save the Farmers’ appears apt for this organic brand.