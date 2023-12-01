DNA Exclusive: Climate Change And Its Catastrophic Consequences

While advancing on the path of industrial development without causing harm to the environment remains a global challenge, the price of industrial progress is being paid by the Earth's climate, impacting the entire world adversely. Climate change is a slowly perceptible issue but is exhibiting catastrophic effects. In today's DNA, Shobhna Yadav analysed the outcomes of the COP meet and concerns related to climate change.

It might surprise you to know that in the year 2022, the average global temperature of our planet increased by 1.4 degrees Celsius. This indicates a significant rise in temperature. While the increase in temperature may seem minor, its catastrophic impact has been felt almost universally. Many countries are witnessing extreme weather conditions, experiencing severe heat in summers and brutal cold in winters. Rainfall patterns are also causing problems in numerous nations. Discussing such situations is crucial. Hence, every year under the leadership of the United Nations, a meeting called the Conference Of Parties or COP is convened. Almost all countries are part of the United Nations and participate in discussions on climate change. This year, the 28th meeting of COP, known as COP 28, is taking place in the UAE, with 160 countries participating.

India aims to reduce carbon emissions by 45 per cent by the year 2030. Moreover, India has also formed the Global Biofuel Alliance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed the hosting of COP 33 at this summit; the COP 33 meeting will take place in the year 2028.

At the Climate Change Conference held in Dubai, global leaders discussed effective ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and handle climate change. India has set the goal of reducing emission intensity by 45 per cent and increasing the share of non-fossil fuel energy to 50 per cent by the year 2030.

There are also International Disaster Funds available to deal with dangers like climate change. This fund amounts to 475 million dollars and is utilized to tackle the dangers posed by climate change. This is a positive initiative... so that such risks can be addressed effectively.