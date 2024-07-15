Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani (The richest person in Asia) is getting married to Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant (CEO of Encore Healthcare PVT. LTD.). Their wedding festivities are taking place with a blast.

Previously, in March they hosted pre-wedding festivities in which they also invited singers like Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh and Arijit Singh etc. to perform live.

They paid Rihanna around 8-9 million $ whereas Diljit Dosanjh was paid 4 Crore rupees. Arijit Singh also performed and was paid around 5 Crore rupees. Ambani’s also held a pre-wedding cruise party in which singers like Badshah, Guru Randhawa, Katy Perry etc. were also invited to perform.

On July 5th, 2024, the Sangeet Ceremony of Anant-Radhika took place. Many Bollywood stars attended the ceremony. They also invited Justin Bieber (Popular Singer from Canada) to perform at their sangeet ceremony. Justin performed many songs including his most famous ones like “Peaches”, “Love Yourself” and “Baby”. The Ambani’s paid Justin Bieber an amount of 10 Million $, i.e., around 83 crores INR.

Many Bollywood stars were also invited to the wedding. Everybody was dressed in lavish and luxurious attire. Actors like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor etc. were also seen with their families

Justin posted pictures with the soon-to-be Bride and Groom on Instagram. He was also seen enjoying himself and the event which made his fans happy. One of the fans commented “Loved to see you happy after so long”.

From some sources it has been said that Ambani’s are not even spending 1% of their income. Anant Ambani’s and Radhika Merchant’s wedding is on 12th July 2024.