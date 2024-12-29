Indians Can Watch This Eclipse In 2025, Four To Be Visible Across World

The year 2025 is set to feature two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses, but only one of these will be visible in India, according to Dr. Rajendra Prakash Gupt, Superintendent of the Ujjain-based Jiwaji Observatory. Speaking on Friday, he highlighted the celestial events that astronomy enthusiasts can look forward to in the coming year.

First lunar eclipse: Not visible in India

The series of eclipses will begin with a total lunar eclipse on March 14. However, as this phenomenon will occur during daytime in India, it won’t be visible in the country.

“The lunar eclipse will be visible in America, Western Europe, Western Africa, and the North and South Atlantic Ocean,” said Gupt, as per PTI.

Partial solar eclipse in March

On March 29, a partial solar eclipse will occur. Unfortunately, Indian stargazers will miss this event as well.

“This eclipse will be visible in North America, Greenland, Iceland, over the North Atlantic Ocean, the entire Europe, and north-western Russia,” the official added.

A treat for India in September

Indian astronomy lovers can mark their calendars for September 7–8, when a full lunar eclipse will be visible across the country.

As per PTI, Gupt explained, “The full lunar eclipse will also be visible in other countries of Asia as well as Europe, Antarctica, the Western Pacific Ocean, Australia, and the Indian Ocean region.”

Final eclipse of 2025

The year’s last celestial event will be a partial solar eclipse, occurring between September 21–22. Once again, this astral event will not be visible in India.

“This partial solar eclipse will be visible in New Zealand, Eastern Melanesia, Southern Polynesia, and West Antarctica,” Gupt noted.

Looking back at 2024

Reflecting on 2024, Dr. Gupt mentioned that it featured four celestial events: a penumbral lunar eclipse, a total solar eclipse, a partial lunar eclipse, and an annular solar eclipse.

Astronomy enthusiasts in India can look forward to the September lunar eclipse as a rare opportunity to witness a celestial phenomenon in 2025. For the rest, skywatchers may need to rely on global streams and updates.