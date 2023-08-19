ISRO Moon Mission Chandrayaan 3 Update: Launch, Landing Date, Time, Images, Budget, Status; All You Need To Know

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is upbeat about its latest moon mission Chandrayaan-3 which underwent the crucial deboosting manoeuvre on Friday and descended to a slightly lower orbit of the moon, inching closer to the lunar surface. Before the deboosting manoeuvre, the spacecraft successfully got detached from the propulsion module a day before. "The Lander Module (LM) health is normal. LM successfully underwent a deboosting operation that reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km. The second deboosting operation is scheduled for August 20, 2023, around 0200 Hrs. IST," tweeted ISRO.

ISRO Moon Mission Chandrayaan 3 Update Status

Chandrayaan 3 is now one step closer to the moon after deboosting, a process of slowing down to position itself in an orbit where the orbit's closest point to the Moon (Perilune) is 30 km and the farthest point (the Apolune) is 100 km, the spacecraft is now positioning itself closer to the lunar surface to make a safe and secure landing. On Wednesday, the spacecraft carried out the final lunar-bound orbit reduction manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. On Thursday, the lander module successfully separates from the propulsion module and on Friday, the lander module (deorbit 1) maneuver was successfully conducted.



ISRO Moon Mission Chandrayaan 3 Landing Date, Time

Chandrayaan 3 is all set to land on the south pole of the moon on August 23. The lander Vikram is expected to land on the moon's surface at 5.47 pm as per Indian time.

ISRO Moon Mission Chandrayaan 3 Images

Chandrayaan 3 lander Vikram has sent some stunning photos of the moon's surface. The up-close images are a treat to watch. You can check the ISRO Moon Mission Chandrayaan 3 IMAGES HERE.

ISRO Moon Mission Chandrayaan 3 Launch Date, Time

It has been over a month since the Indian Space Research Organisation launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14 at 2.35 pm as per Indian time. The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. A GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle was used for the launch of the spacecraft that was placed in the lunar orbit on August 5 and since then it has been through a series of orbital manoeuvres.

ISRO Moon Mission Chandrayaan 3 Total Mass

Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander is named after Vikram Sarabhai (1919–1971), who is widely regarded as the father of the Indian space programme. The total mass of the Chandrayaan 3 is 3,895 kg.

ISRO Moon Mission Chandrayaan 3 Budget, Objective

The approved cost of Chandrayaan-3 is Rs 250 crores (excluding launch vehicle cost). The stated objectives of Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission, are safe and soft landing, rover roving on the moon's surface, and in-situ scientific experiments.