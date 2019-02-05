हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Earth

MIT study claims that earth may not appear as blue by 2100. Here's why

The findings showed that phytoplanktons in the oceans across the world are significantly affected by the climate change.

MIT study claims that earth may not appear as blue by 2100. Here&#039;s why
Representational image

NEW YORK: A new study by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has claimed that earth may not appear as blue by 2100. The study added that due to climate change the colour of ocean surface will change by end of 21st century and it will alter the look of earth.

The findings showed that phytoplanktons in the oceans across the world are significantly affected by the climate change. "There will be a noticeable difference in the colour of 50 per cent of the ocean by the end of the 21st century," lead author Stephanie Dutkiewicz, a principal research scientist at MIT, was quoted as saying by IANS.

"It could be potentially quite serious. Different types of phytoplankton absorb light differently, and if climate change shifts one community of phytoplankton to another, that will also change the types of food webs they can support," Dutkiewicz added.

According to MIT study, the blue regions, such as the subtropics, will turn shades darker, which will reflect even less phytoplankton in those waters. 

Some regions that are greener now are expected to turn a deeper hue due to climate change as more diverse phytoplankton brew up in warmer temperatures.

The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Communications.

(with agency inputs)

Tags:
EarthEarth MIT studyEarth MIT blue colourEarth blue color MIT climate change
Next
Story

Earth may not appear as blue by 2100: MIT study

Must Watch

PT29M4S

Will Mamata Banerjee win 2019 elections by blocking BJP rallies in West Bengal? Watch special debate