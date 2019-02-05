MIT study claims that earth may not appear as blue by 2100. Here's why

NEW YORK: A new study by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has claimed that earth may not appear as blue by 2100. The study added that due to climate change the colour of ocean surface will change by end of 21st century and it will alter the look of earth.

The findings showed that phytoplanktons in the oceans across the world are significantly affected by the climate change. "There will be a noticeable difference in the colour of 50 per cent of the ocean by the end of the 21st century," lead author Stephanie Dutkiewicz, a principal research scientist at MIT, was quoted as saying by IANS.

"It could be potentially quite serious. Different types of phytoplankton absorb light differently, and if climate change shifts one community of phytoplankton to another, that will also change the types of food webs they can support," Dutkiewicz added.

According to MIT study, the blue regions, such as the subtropics, will turn shades darker, which will reflect even less phytoplankton in those waters.

Some regions that are greener now are expected to turn a deeper hue due to climate change as more diverse phytoplankton brew up in warmer temperatures.

The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Communications.

