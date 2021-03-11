हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover sends first acoustic recording of laser shots on Mars, Listen to it here

NASA on Wednesday (March 10) released "the first acoustic recording of laser impacts on a rock target on Mars." This audio recording comes from a microphone attached to the rover. As per the reports the audio was recorded on March 2. 

File Photo (Credits: NASA)

NASA on Wednesday (March 10) released "the first acoustic recording of laser impacts on a rock target on Mars." This audio recording comes from a microphone attached to the rover. As per the reports the audio was recorded on March 2. 

The scientists will be using this data recorded from the laser impacts to learn more about the geology of Mars. 

"Variations in the intensity of the zapping sounds will provide information on the physical structure of the targets, such as its relative hardness or the presence of weathering coatings," said NASA.

Using a laser beam will help researchers identify minerals that are beyond the reach of the rover's robotic arm or in areas too steep for the rover to go," NASA added. 

The rock target heard in the recording was about 10 feet (3 meters) away.

Perseverance is NASA's most advanced rover, which safely landed on Mars in February. Since then it has been delivering a lot of firsts, including its first images, first drives and more.

