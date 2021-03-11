NASA's Perseverance rover sends first acoustic recording of laser shots on Mars, Listen to it here

NASA on Wednesday (March 10) released "the first acoustic recording of laser impacts on a rock target on Mars." This audio recording comes from a microphone attached to the rover. As per the reports the audio was recorded on March 2.

The scientists will be using this data recorded from the laser impacts to learn more about the geology of Mars.

"Variations in the intensity of the zapping sounds will provide information on the physical structure of the targets, such as its relative hardness or the presence of weathering coatings," said NASA.

Things are sounding really good here. Listen to the first sounds of wind captured by my SuperCam microphone. This mic is located at the top of my mast. For this recording, my mast was still down so the sound is a bit muffled. https://t.co/0KpN30oIro — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) March 10, 2021

Using a laser beam will help researchers identify minerals that are beyond the reach of the rover's robotic arm or in areas too steep for the rover to go," NASA added.

The rock target heard in the recording was about 10 feet (3 meters) away.

Perseverance is NASA's most advanced rover, which safely landed on Mars in February. Since then it has been delivering a lot of firsts, including its first images, first drives and more.

