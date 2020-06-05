हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
World Environment Day

On World Environment Day, diplomat Abhay K to deliver lecture on 'Protecting Environment through Poetry'

On the World Environment Day, Indian poet/diplomat Abhay K has been invited by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts to deliver a lecture on `Protecting Environment through Poetry`. 

On World Environment Day, diplomat Abhay K to deliver lecture on &#039;Protecting Environment through Poetry&#039;
(Image courtesy: Twitter/AbhayK)

New Delhi: On the World Environment Day, Indian poet/diplomat Abhay K has been invited by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts to deliver a lecture on `Protecting Environment through Poetry`. 

An anthem for planet Earth, or Earth Anthem, penned by Abhay was recently used by the United Nations while celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of Earth Day, for teaching Global Citizenship. The music for Earth Anthem has been composed by Dr L. Subramaniam and it has been sung by Kavita Krishamurthy.

Earth Anthem, which was launched on the occasion of the World Environment Day in 2013, has already been translated into over fifty languages and is used widely to celebrate the World Environment Day and Earth Day.

On the World Environment Day, the poem has been translated into Quechua, a language spoken in the Peruvian Andes by the indigenous people of Peru. It is also spoken in parts of Colombia, Chile and Argentina.

Abhay K. served as Deputy Ambassador in Brazil from 2016-2019 during which he visited Peru and other Latin American countries. His poem written during this period is all set to come out this month titled - The Alphabets of Latin America: A Carnival of Poems. 

His forthcoming poetry collection "The Magic of Madagascar" celebrates the unique biodiversity of Madagascar, which is also known as the eighth continent because of its unique flora and fauna.

The theme for the World Environment Day 2020 is `Celebrate Biodiversity` and is being hosted by Colombia in partnership with Germany. 

Tags:
World Environment DayWorld Environment Day 2020
Next
Story

Mild-intensity earthquakes hit Karnataka's Hampi, Jharkhand's Jamshedpur at same time
  • 2,26,634Confirmed
  • 6,363Deaths

Full coverage

  • 65,73,286Confirmed
  • 3,87,898Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M55S

DNA: Zee News campaign for ‘Justice for Vinayaki’