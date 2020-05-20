हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
American millipede

Scientists discover new species of fungus on Twitter, names it Troglomyces twitteri

The parasitic fungus is now officially called Troglomyces twitteri (Latin name)  

London: Social media has found its connect with science too. As bizarre as it may sound, Scientists have actually discovered a new species of parasitic fungus on Twitter.

Not only that, Scientists have named the fungus after the micro-blogging platform.

A study published in the journal MycoKeys, said that researchers spotted an image of an American millipede while scrolling through the site. While scrolling, they noticed a few tiny dots near the creature's head – something that has never been seen on the millipedes.

According to the study the research team discovered several specimens of the same fungus on a few of the American millipedes in the Natural History Museum's enormous collection -- fungi that had never before been documented.

"I could see something looking like fungi on the surface of the millipede. Until then, these fungi had never been found on American millipedes. So, I went to my colleague and showed him the image. That's when we ran down to the museum's collections and began digging", said study Ana Sofia Reboleira from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.

