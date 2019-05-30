close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
New Delhi

Temperature may touch 46 degree, heat wave to persist

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, there will no respite for the people of Delhi in the days ahead either, with the weather conditions likely to remain the same till next Wednesday.

Temperature may touch 46 degree, heat wave to persist
Representational image

New Delhi: With heat wave like conditions persisting in the National Capital, the maximum temperature is likely to touch 46 degrees Celcius on Thursday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, there will no respite for the people of Delhi in the days ahead either, with the weather conditions likely to remain the same till next Wednesday.

For Thursday, the weather office has predicted severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh. It has also forecast heatwave conditions in most parts, with a severe heat wave in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan and Vidarbha.

Heat wave conditions are also expected in some parts over west Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Marathwada and in isolated pockets of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, central Maharashtra, interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Tags:
New DelhiIndian Meteorological Department (IMD)Heatwave
Next
Story

Curiosity rover finds clay cache on Mars: NASA

Must Watch

PT3M10S

Modi cabinet 2.0: Check out who could miss the bus