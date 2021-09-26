What is Geomagnetic storm that is set to hit Earth and may affect satellites, electricity grids?

New Delhi: The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), a unit of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration department has issued that a geomagnetic storm is set to hit Earth on Sunday (September 26) and suggested the possibility of G1 or G2 storm conditions.

What is a Geomagnetic Storm?

A geomagnetic storm or solar storm is a ‘space weather’ event in which highly magnetised particles from the sun are ejected causing a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME). Geomagnetic storms are rated on a 1-5 scale, with 1 being the weakest and 5 having the most potential for damage.

What happens when Geomagnetic storm hits the earth?

Earth’s atmosphere protects all living beings from these particles. But the particles can interact with the Earth’s magnetic field and induce strong electric fields on the surface, which can severely affect the performance of space-borne and ground-based technological systems.

These solar events can illuminate the sky with astonishing aurora but they also do considerable harm to electronics, electrical grids, and satellite and radio communications

Earth’s experience with the solar storms

These solar storms can affect the earth from several hours to several days. According to reports, on September 1-2 in 1859, a geomagnetic created extremely bright, vivid aurora throughout the planet and severely damaged the limited electrical and communication lines that existed at that time; telegraph systems around the world failed. Some telegraph operators even reported about getting electric shocks.

ALSO READ: Australia looking forward to active bilateral cooperation with India in space sector, say officials

Live TV