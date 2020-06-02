हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asteroids

5 asteroids to pass by earth today –Here’s all you want to know

Near-Earth objects (NEOs) are asteroids and comets that orbit the Sun, but their orbits bring them into Earth's neighborhood - within 30 million miles of Earth's orbit.

5 asteroids to pass by earth today –Here’s all you want to know
Representational Image

New Delhi: Not one or two, but five asteroids are flying by Earth on June 2, international space agency NASA has confirmed.

According to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), of the four of NEOs, the 108-foot wide 2020 KK7 asteroid will fly past the planet at at 4:43am EDT, flying at 34,000mph.  The 115 feet wide 2020 KD4, will be hurtling at 12,000 miles per hour at 8:47am EDT.

The 2020 KF, biggest among them all, at 144-foot, will be flying at 24,000mph at 12:00pm EDT. The 105 feet wide 2020 KJ1, will fly past the planet at 11,000 miles per hour at 2:57pm EDT.

Near-Earth objects (NEOs) are asteroids and comets that orbit the Sun, but their orbits bring them into Earth's neighborhood - within 30 million miles of Earth's orbit.

Most of the rocky asteroids originally formed in the warmer inner solar system between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, while comets, composed mostly of water ice with embedded dust particles, formed in the cold outer solar system.

Tags:
AsteroidsNASAComet
Next
Story

DRDO develops 'Ultra Swachh' for disinfection of PPEs, electronic items, fabrics
  • 1,98,706Confirmed
  • 5,598Deaths

Full coverage

  • 62,03,385Confirmed
  • 3,72,752Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M41S

India offers the most favorable ecosystem for electronics manufacturing: Ravi Shankar Prasad