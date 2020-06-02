5 asteroids to pass by earth today –Here’s all you want to know

New Delhi: Not one or two, but five asteroids are flying by Earth on June 2, international space agency NASA has confirmed.

According to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), of the four of NEOs, the 108-foot wide 2020 KK7 asteroid will fly past the planet at at 4:43am EDT, flying at 34,000mph. The 115 feet wide 2020 KD4, will be hurtling at 12,000 miles per hour at 8:47am EDT.

The 2020 KF, biggest among them all, at 144-foot, will be flying at 24,000mph at 12:00pm EDT. The 105 feet wide 2020 KJ1, will fly past the planet at 11,000 miles per hour at 2:57pm EDT.

Near-Earth objects (NEOs) are asteroids and comets that orbit the Sun, but their orbits bring them into Earth's neighborhood - within 30 million miles of Earth's orbit.

Most of the rocky asteroids originally formed in the warmer inner solar system between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, while comets, composed mostly of water ice with embedded dust particles, formed in the cold outer solar system.