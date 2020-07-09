'Aliens on Mars' had technology more advanced than humans, claims UFO hunting enthusiast Scott C Waring

UFO hunting enthusiast Scott C Waring has claimed that he has spotted evidence of an engine on Mars, adding that the engine belonged to aliens who once lived on the Red Planet. Waring said that he succeeded in spotting the engine while analyzing an image of the Martian surface snapped by the camera fitted on NASA's Curiosity rover.

The object spotted on Martian surface looks like a long, cylindrical metal object and according to Waring, the apparent device is not only evidence of advanced aliens, but it also shows that the technology of aliens was much developed than ours.

Waring called it as the elusive "proof" that aliens are for real.

"I found an ancient artifact on Mars today in a Gigapan photo. The photo shows an object laying on the surface of Mars that closely resembles todays modern jet engines.

The object is old, dented and has a layer of dust on it, but it still stands out clearly from the other objects in the area. This evidence is proof that aliens on Mars did have engines far more advanced than our own. Engines capable of not using wires or tubes, but using micro tech built directly into the objects structure," Waring wrote on his blog ET Database:

Another recent spotting which UFO hunting enthusiast claim supports the argument of life on Mars was that of a supposed statue of a Martian god. Waring claimed that the apparent statue is made out of copper or a "golden metal".

He wrote on his blog ET Data Base: "While looking over some Mars photos, I came across a strange figure hidden in the lower part of a hillside. The figure looks like its made of a copper or golden metal. I know this because the colour is very different from the colour of its surroundings. This was probably a god, a statue of a god that the people on Mars prayed to for protection. The statue itself has a head, a thick chest with a long robe covering it, a large book or shield on one arm. Very amazing discovery and absolute proof that ancient intelligent aliens not only lived on Mars, but prayed on Mars."