Asteroid 2020 KE4 to pass by earth today –Here’s all you want to know

New Delhi: A large asteroid, 2020 KE4, will safely fly by the earth within distance of 0.01966 astronomical units or about 1.8 million miles away of Earth on Wednesday, 03 June 2020.

Scientists have stressed that it poses no danger to the planet.

According to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the 171 feet wide asteroid will fly past earth at a speed of over 20,000 miles per hour on June 3 at 2:01 a.m. EDT.

There is no danger of the asteroid hitting Earth during its upcoming visit while scientists believe that the asteroid will burn out in the atmosphere.

Near-Earth objects (NEOs) are asteroids and comets that orbit the Sun, but their orbits bring them into Earth's neighbourhood - within 30 million miles of Earth's orbit.

Most of the rocky asteroids originally formed in the warmer inner solar system between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, while comets, composed mostly of water ice with embedded dust particles, formed in the cold outer solar system.