हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asteroid

Asteroid, the size of a Boeing-747, may collide with Earth's orbit on October 7, but here's the good news

World's premier space agency NASA has said that an asteroid may collide with the Earth's orbit on Wednesday (October 7). According to asteroid monitoring centre of NASA, the asteroid named 2020 RK2 is expected to cross the Earth's orbit but it will be about 2,380,000 miles away from our planet. 

Asteroid, the size of a Boeing-747, may collide with Earth&#039;s orbit on October 7, but here&#039;s the good news

World's premier space agency NASA has said that an asteroid may collide with the Earth's orbit on Wednesday (October 7). According to asteroid monitoring centre of NASA, the asteroid named 2020 RK2 is expected to cross the Earth's orbit but it will be about 2,380,000 miles away from our planet. 

The US-based space agency, however, expressed hope that the asteroid would not cause any damage. The las asteroid which came very near to Earth was on September 24 when the celestial body zoomed past Earth at a distance of about 13,000 miles the surface of our planet.

The 2020 RK2 asteroid is size of a Boeing-747. The American space center's, Near-Earth Objects (NEO), said that the asteroid may collide with the orbit of the Earth on October 7. Astronomers said that the asteroid was first spotted by NASA in September.

NASA said that the asteroid is around 118 to 265 foot wide and it is moving at a speed of 6.68 kilometers per second. NASA said that 2020 RK2 may cross the the Earth at a great distance and it is highly unlikely that sky-watchers would be able to spot the celestial body from the Earth. 

NASA is expecting that at least five asteroids would zoom past the Earth by Thursday. Before 2020 RK2, another asteroid 2020 RR2 will fly past Earth at a safe distance of 6.2 million kilometre, on Wednesday. 

Asteroids are rocky objects that orbit the Sun and most of them are found between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. According to scientists, majority of these asteroids were formed about 4.5 billion years ago.

Tags:
AsteroidNASAEarth
Next
Story

2020 Nobel Prize: Three scientists win award in Physiology or Medicine for Hepatitis C virus discovery
  • 66,23,815Confirmed
  • 1,02,685Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,45,82,924Confirmed
  • 10,27,823Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M15S

Hathras Case : Four suspects arrested under the suspicion of PFI Links