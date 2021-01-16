Curious about how sunrise and sunset will look from space? Well, feast your eyes here

The pictures of sunsets and sunrises are always mesmerising, be it a photo taken on a beach or captured at the mountains. The photos of sunrises and sunsets on Earth always captivate people. However, have you ever wondered how the same Sun would look when you are not on Mother Earth?

Have you been curious about how a sunset or a sunrise would look from space? Did your imagination take you on a wild ride? Well, look no further as you can feast your eyes on these breathtaking pictures from space.

NASA astronaut Victor Glover brings you two bewitching images that he took aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he shared the images that brilliantly captured the sunrise and sunset in space. He posted the pictures with a meaningful caption and asked the netizens if they can see the bands of colours.

I love sunrises and sunsets. Can you see the bands of color? They remind me of the scripture in Psalm 30, “weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.” It seems darkest just before sunrise. I wish you all love and light. Goodnight from the @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/YP9Hb3JZoH — Victor Glover (@AstroVicGlover) January 13, 2021

In his caption, the confessed that it reminded him of the scripture in Psalm 30. In the first picture, the sun is seen as a bright red speck of light in the centre of a black background. A curve of dim light is seen horizontal to it.

In his second picture, the sun is seen as a bright and huge mass. Circular in shape, it is seen as a bright flash of light. The band here is much bluer and prominent than the first picture. One can also see parts of the ISS in the foreground of the photo.

