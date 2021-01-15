FM radio signals from Jupiter's moon Ganymede sparks alien life theory, NASA says this

New Delhi: In a first, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) detected FM radio signals from Jupiter's moon Ganymede.

As no activity or signal had ever been detected from this particular moon before this discovery sent the astornomy world into a tizzy, bringing to fore questions about signs of extraterrestrial life.

Issuing a hurried clarification, the international space station said that it is indeed a 'natural function'.

The FM radio signals were picked up by a spacecraft called Juno which was orbiting Ganymede when it detected the waves.

"Electrons spiralling in Jupiter's magnetic field are thought to be the cause of the radio noise we hear," NASA said in a statement.

NASA explained that the process causes electrons within to whirl and oscillate much slower than their spin rate due to which all electromagnetic and radio waves get amplified and are picked up by spacecraft hovering in space. These electrons also create auroras in the ultraviolet spectrum.

Though, Jim Green Director of NASA Planetary Science Division called the finding “an astounding demonstration.”

Ganymede is one of Jupiter’s 79 moons and it boasts of a lot of water its oceans are estimated to be about 500 miles (800 km) deep. Roughly, 25 times the volume of Earth’s oceans.

NASA will extend two of its planetary discovery missions including Juno which detected the "cyclotron maser instability (CMI)" from Ganymede in the first place.