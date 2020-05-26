हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
NASA

Launch America: How to watch live streaming of NASA's historic crewed mission to International Space Station

The Crew Dragon, carrying the two astronauts will head to the Space Station where it's scheduled to dock on May 28.  

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@SpaceX

New Delhi: NASA is geared up to launch two of its astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) on May 27 from Launch Complex 39A in Florida.

The international space agency’s mission in collaboration with its commercial partner SpaceX, dubbed ‘Launch America’, is scheduled for 4.33 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

A SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft will fly the astronauts to the ISS on the company’s Falcon 9 rocket.

This Crew Demo-2 mission is historic considering the fact that it will mark the first launch of astronauts on an American rocket from American soil since the last space shuttle mission in 2011.

"SpaceX and @NASA completed a full rehearsal of launch day activities with @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug ahead of Crew Demo-2," SpaceX said in a tweet.

NASA has also tweeted saying that the Launch America mission passed its final major review and teams received the “go” to proceed toward launch on May 27.

Here is how to Live Stream NASA TV and Launch America

The international space agency has said that NASA Television can be streamed through a variety of platforms to televisions, computers and mobile devices.

NASA Live

NASA's YouTube channel

NASA App for iOS

NASA App for Android

It can be viewed through social media platforms, however for specific programs you may be required to create an account to subscribe and receive notifications. The social media accounts are:

 

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Twitch.tv

The Crew Dragon, carrying the two astronauts will head to the Space Station where it's scheduled to dock on May 28.

 

NASA Launch America SpaceX Crew Dragon
