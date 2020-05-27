Launch America: Live streaming, India schedule of NASA's historic crewed mission to International Space Station

New Delhi: NASA in collaboration with its commercial partner SpaceX is geared up to launch two of its astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) on May 27 from Launch Complex 39A in Florida.

Launch of the mission, dubbed Launch America, is scheduled for 4.33 p.m. EDT on May 27 (Wednesday). As per India schedule, the Launch America Mission will take place at 2.03 am on the intervening night (May 28) of Wednesday and Thursday.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and is scheduled to dock to the space station at 11.39 a.m. on May 28 which as per Indian times is scheduled at 9:09 pm on Thursday.

This Crew Demo-2 mission is historic considering the fact that it will mark the first launch of astronauts on an American rocket from American soil since the last space shuttle mission in 2011.

"Team is performing additional pre-flight checkouts of Falcon 9, Crew Dragon, and the ground support system ahead of tomorrow’s Demo-2 mission. Weather forecast for launch is 60% favorable, " SpaceX said in a tweet.

Team is performing additional pre-flight checkouts of Falcon 9, Crew Dragon, and the ground support system ahead of tomorrow’s Demo-2 mission. Weather forecast for launch is 60% favorable. pic.twitter.com/RgzkPfS8LW — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 26, 2020

NASA has also tweeted saying that "Tomorrow is not only a big day for our teams – it’s a big day for our country."

Together with @SpaceX, we will return human spaceflight to American soil after nearly a decade. Tomorrow is not only a big day for our teams – it’s a big day for our country. https://t.co/DQ1Taz1vXU#LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/JT1zhQDKs2 — NASA (@NASA) May 27, 2020

Here is how to Live Stream NASA TV and Launch America

The international space agency has said that NASA Television can be streamed through a variety of platforms to televisions, computers and mobile devices.

NASA Live

NASA's YouTube channel

NASA App for iOS

NASA App for Android

It can be viewed through social media platforms, however for specific programs you may be required to create an account to subscribe and receive notifications. The social media accounts are:

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Twitch.tv