Lunar eclipse 2021: Super Blood Moon on May 26, here's all you need to know

New Delhi: The month of May brings the “most super” of the year’s supermoons and also a total lunar eclipse. On May 26, a lunar eclipse will coincide with the moon's closest approach to Earth — making it a "supermoon" eclipse that will turn the moon reddish — also known as a "blood moon."

When the moon travels around earth in an elliptical orbit, or an elongated circle, every month, the Moon passes through perigee (the point closest to Earth) and apogee (the point farthest from Earth). When the Moon is at or near its closest point to Earth at the same time as it is full, it is called a “supermoon.” During this event, because the full moon is a little bit closer to us than usual, it appears especially large and bright in the sky.

On May 26, the eclipse will start at 4:47:39 a.m. EDT (08:47:39 GMT), according to NASA's Eclipse Page. That's when the moon touches the penumbra. The partial phase of the eclipse starts about 57 minutes later, at 5:44 a.m. EDT, (09:44:57 GMT).

The moon enters the total phase of the eclipse at 7:11:25 EDT (11:11:25 GMT) and completes exiting the umbra at 10:52:22 EDT (12:52:22 GMT). Last contact is at 13:49:41. (To convert from GMT to your time zone you can use this converter).

Observers will be able to see the supermoon throughout the night if the sky is clear. Like all full moons, the supermoon rises in the east around sunset and sets in the west around sunrise.

The total eclipse, or the time when the moon is in deepest shadow, will last for about 15 minutes. If the moon is up in your area while this happens, it will be atreat to watch.

The bloodmoon eclipse will be visible from India but only the penumbral phase. In Colombo, Sri Lanka for example, the moon rises at 6:23 p.m. local time on May 26, and the penumbral eclipse ends at 7:19 p.m. local time.