NASA

NASA shares view from space: Bright city lights of New Delhi, snow-covered Himalayas

NASA has shared a breathtaking picture of the Earth as seen from space.

NASA shares view from space: Bright city lights of New Delhi, snow-covered Himalayas

As the year comes to an end, NASA has brightened the remaining few days by sharing a mesmerizing picture of the Earth as seen from space. The picture, captured by the International Space Station (ISS), highlights several places on Earth including New Delhi.

Taking to Instagram, a photo and video-sharing social networking site, NASA shared a picture of snow-covered Himalayan Mountains, Tibetan Plateau and also several regions of India and Pakistan.

NASA shared a post saying, "The snow-covered Himalayan Mountains are in splendid view in this enhanced, long-exposure image taken by a crew member aboard the ISS.⁣"

The post added, "The highest mountain range in the world, the Himalayas are the result of 50 million years of collisions between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.⁣"

It added, "South of the range, or to the right from this perspective, lies the agriculturally fertile region of northern India and Pakistan. ⁣      North of the range, or to the left from this perspective, is the more arid Tibetan Plateau — the “Roof of the World.”⁣"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

"The bright city lights of New Delhi, India, and Lahore, Pakistan, are also visible below the faint, orange airglow of atmospheric particles reacting to solar radiation," it added.

NASAInternational Space StationISSEarth
