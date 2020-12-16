NASA shares view from space: Bright city lights of New Delhi, snow-covered Himalayas

As the year comes to an end, NASA has brightened the remaining few days by sharing a mesmerizing picture of the Earth as seen from space. The picture, captured by the International Space Station (ISS), highlights several places on Earth including New Delhi.

Taking to Instagram, a photo and video-sharing social networking site, NASA shared a picture of snow-covered Himalayan Mountains, Tibetan Plateau and also several regions of India and Pakistan.

NASA shared a post saying, "The snow-covered Himalayan Mountains are in splendid view in this enhanced, long-exposure image taken by a crew member aboard the ISS.⁣"

The post added, "The highest mountain range in the world, the Himalayas are the result of 50 million years of collisions between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.⁣"

It added, "South of the range, or to the right from this perspective, lies the agriculturally fertile region of northern India and Pakistan. ⁣ North of the range, or to the left from this perspective, is the more arid Tibetan Plateau — the “Roof of the World.”⁣"

"The bright city lights of New Delhi, India, and Lahore, Pakistan, are also visible below the faint, orange airglow of atmospheric particles reacting to solar radiation," it added.

