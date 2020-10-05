NASA video shows a glimpse of how sunsets look like in other planets - Watch

To watch the view of sunrise and sunset on Earth is one of the most beautiful and pleasing experiences to have. The colour transitions of the sky shows how beautiful can nature turn out to be.

People often reach out to seashores and mountains to see the magical scene which occurs every day. What if you get to see the sunrise from other planets? Thankfully US space agency NASA made it possible.

NASA released a video named 'sunset simulator', which has been created by Geronimo Villanueva, a planetary scientist from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

In the video NASA shows us a glimpse of what a sunset would look like from the surface of Earth, Venus, Mars, Uranus, and even Titan, the largest moon of Saturn.

The sunset appears different from every planet due to its positioning and distance from the sun. As these cosmic bodies rotate away from the light of the Sun during a sunset, photons get scattered in different directions depending on their energy as well as the types of molecules in the atmosphere.

Watch the video here:

The sunset simulation, essentially a sky simulation, has now found its way to a widely used online tool called the Planetary Spectrum Generator, developed by Villanueva and his colleagues at NASA Goddard, said Indiatimes.

The article said that with Planetary Spectrum Generator, scientists replicate the transmission of light through the atmospheres of planets, exoplanets, moons, and comets. They then try to understand what their atmospheres and surfaces are made of.