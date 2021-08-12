Shershaah movie review: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s film is simple yet thrilling

Shershaah

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani

Director: Vishnuvardhan

Rating: 3/5

There’s something about war movies that makes eyes moist and muscles flex. You take sides and would want to see your favourite characters through all the difficulties and pain. Director Vishnuvardhan’s Shershaah also gives you ample chances to empathise with its bunch of brave-heart soldiers without getting overdramatic about it.

The retelling of the last mission of the late Indian Army Captain Vikram Batra (Sidharth Malhotra) has a linear structure and brings out the cheeky yet determined side of the Palampur boy, who was awarded India’s highest military award, Param Vir Chakra, for his contribution in the Kargil War of 1999.

We always know where this is headed, and what fate has in store for our hero, but it’s the simplicity of the narrative that keeps us hooked. It’s recent history and many in the audience would remember the details of the recapturing of Pt 4875, but when you actually see a group of soldiers putting their lives at risk, something inside you consolidates.

War films mostly work on emotions and going for technical finesse can sometimes be tricky. The audience anticipates a rush of blood and adrenaline pumping. If they are not served at the right time and in heavy doses then they might not feel satisfied. Thankfully, Shershaah sticks to its central theme.

There is a parallel love track between Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, but that doesn’t get off-road despite a couple of songs and some light moments. The build up to a war is always palpable.

Malhotra’s understanding of the defiant army captain’s character adds layers to it. And who wouldn’t root for brothers in arms?

All the heated exchanges during the war and some jibes across the border contribute in their own ways to the whole patriotic flavor of the film.

Shershaah never boats of bringing out complex truths of war or the intra-personal conflicts of the 25-year-old Army Captain. Probably this is what works in the film’s favour.

At 135-minutes, it feels a tad bit long but never out of sync. The thrill is always there.

And you’ll get to know why it’s called Shershaah only after watching the film.

