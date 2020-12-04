Shocking! Ghaziabad woman forced to bribe hospital staff to get custody of her new born baby

New Delhi: A woman from Ghaziabad has alleged that the staff at Ghaziabad's District Women's Hospital took a bribe of Rs 2000 to handover her new born baby.

The shocking incident came to light when the new mother complained about the treatment meted out to her and her family.

The woman has alleged that the staff at Ghaziabad's District Women's Hospital did not give her cutody of her child after childbirth for several hours because her family had not given the staff an amount of Rs 3000.

After much struggle, the woman's family managed to collect Rs 2000 which they then gave to the staff. The newborn child was handed over to the mother and her family only after that.

Meanwhile, the chief medical superintendent (CMS) of the hospital Dr Sangita Goel said that she has no knowledge of the matter.

"This matter has been brought to our notice just now. This entire matter will be investigated thoroughly and after that strict action will be taken against the staff," she assured.

