हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ghaziabad

Shocking! Ghaziabad woman forced to bribe hospital staff to get custody of her new born baby

A woman has alleged that the staff at Ghaziabad's District Women's Hospital demanded a bribe to hand her new born baby over to her.

Shocking! Ghaziabad woman forced to bribe hospital staff to get custody of her new born baby

New Delhi: A woman from Ghaziabad has alleged that the staff at Ghaziabad's District Women's Hospital took a bribe of Rs 2000 to handover her new born baby.

The shocking incident came to light when the new mother complained about the treatment meted out to her and her family.

The woman has alleged that the staff at Ghaziabad's District Women's Hospital did not give her cutody of her child after childbirth for several hours because her family had not given the staff an amount of Rs 3000. 

After much struggle, the woman's family managed to collect Rs 2000 which they then gave to the staff. The newborn child was handed over to the mother and her family only after that.

Meanwhile, the chief medical superintendent (CMS) of the hospital Dr Sangita Goel said that she has no knowledge of the matter.

"This matter has been brought to our notice just now. This entire matter will be investigated thoroughly and after that strict action will be taken against the staff," she assured.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GhaziabadGhazaibad Police
Next
Story

Farmers' protest: India issues demarche to Canadian High Commissioner, says PM Justin Trudeau's comments 'ill-informed' and 'unwarranted'

  • 95,71,559Confirmed
  • 1,39,188Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M28S

Hyderabad GHMC Election results: As per the latest trends, who is leading in election?