5.4 magnitude quake rocks Sikkim, tremors felt in Assam, other north eastern states

Gangtok: A quake of 5.4 magnitude jolted Sikkim's capital Gangtok on Monday (April 5, 2021) night,

The earthquake struck at 8:49 PM at a depth of 10 km from the surface and the epicentre was 25 km east-southeast (ESE) of Gangtok, the National Center for Seismology said.

Apart from Sikkim, tremors were felt in Assam, north Bengal and Bihar, as per reports

Tremors were also felt in some parts of Nepal and Bhutan.