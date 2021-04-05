हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Earthquake

5.4 magnitude quake rocks Sikkim, tremors felt in Assam, other north eastern states

A quake of 5.4 magnitude jolted Sikkim's capital Gangtok on Monday (April 5, 2021) night,

5.4 magnitude quake rocks Sikkim, tremors felt in Assam, other north eastern states
File photo

Gangtok: A quake of 5.4 magnitude jolted Sikkim's capital Gangtok on Monday (April 5, 2021) night,

The earthquake struck at 8:49 PM at a depth of 10 km from the surface and the epicentre was 25 km east-southeast (ESE) of Gangtok, the National Center for Seismology said.

Apart from Sikkim, tremors were felt in Assam, north Bengal and Bihar, as per reports

Tremors were also felt in some parts of Nepal and Bhutan.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
EarthquakeSikkim
Next
Story

Sikkim directs employees of government educational institutions to attend duty from September 1

Must Watch

PT11M44S

COVID-19: India records over 1 lakh cases in 24 hours for first time