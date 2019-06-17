close

Over 250 tourists stranded at Sikkim's Zima due to bad weather, state issues travel advisory

Nearly 250 to 300 tourists are stranded in Sikkim's Zima area following bad weather conditions in the region on Monday. Efforts to rescue them are underway.

Over 250 tourists stranded at Sikkim&#039;s Zima due to bad weather, state issues travel advisory
Representative image (Pixabay)

Gangtok: Nearly 250 to 300 tourists are stranded in Sikkim's Zima area following bad weather conditions in the region on Monday. Efforts to rescue them are underway.

According to sources, Lachen police is trying to evacuate the tourists and send them to North Sikkim's Lachen. 

Meanwhile, Deputy Commission of North Sikkim has issued a travel advisory on tourists permit 
for entire Lachen, Lachung and Dzongu areas following inclement weather.

Several areas of North Sikkim experienced heavy rainfall on Monday following a cloudburst in the upper reaches of Teesta river, an official told news agency PTI.

Following this, the Teesta III hydro power project authorities have released 600 cusecs of water from the Chungathang dam following inundation of the area, North Sikkim District Collector Raj Yadav said.

